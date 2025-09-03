YouTuber Snares in Espionage Trap: Jyoti Malhotra's Bail Denied

The court in Hisar dismissed Jyoti Malhotra's plea for default bail on Wednesday, signaling a new twist in the espionage accusations against the YouTuber. Having been arrested in May, Malhotra continues to face judicial custody, now extended until September 10.

Malhotra's defense counsel, Kumar Mukesh, contended that the investigation remains incomplete despite the filing of a 2,500-page chargesheet by the police. The defense has expressed concerns about the decision to withhold sensitive parts of the chargesheet from Malhotra.

The takeover by Hisar Police began with her arrest under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities allege that Malhotra was in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives. As proceedings continue, no definitive evidence has surfaced regarding her access to military information.

