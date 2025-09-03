Left Menu

YouTuber Snares in Espionage Trap: Jyoti Malhotra's Bail Denied

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's plea for default bail was rejected by a court on Wednesday. Malhotra, arrested in May for alleged espionage, has had her judicial custody extended. Her legal team argues that the investigation remains incomplete, while police claim she interacted with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

YouTuber Snares in Espionage Trap: Jyoti Malhotra's Bail Denied
The court in Hisar dismissed Jyoti Malhotra's plea for default bail on Wednesday, signaling a new twist in the espionage accusations against the YouTuber. Having been arrested in May, Malhotra continues to face judicial custody, now extended until September 10.

Malhotra's defense counsel, Kumar Mukesh, contended that the investigation remains incomplete despite the filing of a 2,500-page chargesheet by the police. The defense has expressed concerns about the decision to withhold sensitive parts of the chargesheet from Malhotra.

The takeover by Hisar Police began with her arrest under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities allege that Malhotra was in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives. As proceedings continue, no definitive evidence has surfaced regarding her access to military information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

