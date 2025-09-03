Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Accident Shocks Tourists
Lisbon's renowned Gloria funicular derailed on Wednesday, resulting in around 20 casualties according to CNN Portugal. Police confirmed the crash but provided no further details regarding injuries or fatalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:10 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
On Wednesday, Lisbon's celebrated Gloria funicular, a favorite among tourists, derailed and crashed, resulting in approximately 20 victims, according to CNN Portugal. The report, however, did not specify any fatalities.
Local police verified the incident but refrained from disclosing more information about the aftermath or the condition of the individuals involved.
The Gloria funicular is a significant attraction in Lisbon, and the incident has raised concerns about safety and maintenance standards.
