Trump's Continued Struggle for Peace in Ukraine

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed plans to engage in imminent discussions concerning the war in Ukraine. This follows an unsuccessful summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last August. The conflict, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has left Trump frustrated, especially after he initially anticipated a swift resolution upon taking office last January.

Trump is set to converse with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid calls with several European leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron. Scheduled for Thursday, these interactions will follow a predominantly virtual meeting led by France, aiming to strategize security assistance for Ukraine. The European leaders plan to openly criticize Moscow's reluctance for meaningful negotiation.

President Trump, while meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, refrained from delivering a direct message to Putin. He hinted at potentially escalating sanctions on Russia to expedite a resolution. Despite forecasting an easier path to peace, Trump conceded the conflict's unexpected complexity, saying, "Sometimes you never know with war."

