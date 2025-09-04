Left Menu

Hamas Signals Readiness for Comprehensive Gaza Deal

Hamas announced its preparedness for a comprehensive Gaza deal aimed at freeing all Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The statement was made following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump urging Hamas to release 20 hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:01 IST
On Wednesday, Hamas signaled its readiness to engage in a comprehensive Gaza deal, expressing willingness to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for an agreed upon number of Palestinian prisoners.

This announcement comes on the heels of a demand from U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Hamas to release all 20 hostages currently in their custody.

The political maneuvering underscores the ongoing tensions and complex negotiations between the involved parties, with international leaders closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

