Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Grants Bail in Controversial Murder Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Atul Kumar, accused in a 2024 murder case. The court noted significant prosecution evidence shortcomings and witnessed inconsistent testimonies. The accused has no criminal history and showed a low risk of absconding, leading to his release on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:04 IST
Uttarakhand HC Grants Bail in Controversial Murder Case
bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Atul Kumar, the main accused in the 2024 Haridwar murder case that drew significant public attention. Justice Alok Kumar Verma made the decision after identifying critical deficiencies in the prosecution's evidence, deeming prolonged custody of the accused unnecessary.

The case revolves around the alleged shooting of Meenakshi, Kumar's former girlfriend, on December 17, 2024, leading to her death on December 27. An eyewitness, Swati, failed to corroborate the prosecution's version, weakening the state's case.

The defense argued the lack of independent evidence against Kumar, pointing out doubts in the evidence presented. Despite opposition to the bail, the court considered Kumar's lack of criminal history and permanent residency, minimizing his flight risk, thereby granting bail with conditions.

TRENDING

1
Closer Ties Amid Controversy: U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation Under Scrutiny

Closer Ties Amid Controversy: U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation Under Scrutin...

 Global
2
Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

 Global
4
Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025