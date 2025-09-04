Uttarakhand HC Grants Bail in Controversial Murder Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Atul Kumar, the main accused in the 2024 Haridwar murder case that drew significant public attention. Justice Alok Kumar Verma made the decision after identifying critical deficiencies in the prosecution's evidence, deeming prolonged custody of the accused unnecessary.

The case revolves around the alleged shooting of Meenakshi, Kumar's former girlfriend, on December 17, 2024, leading to her death on December 27. An eyewitness, Swati, failed to corroborate the prosecution's version, weakening the state's case.

The defense argued the lack of independent evidence against Kumar, pointing out doubts in the evidence presented. Despite opposition to the bail, the court considered Kumar's lack of criminal history and permanent residency, minimizing his flight risk, thereby granting bail with conditions.