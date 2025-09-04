Left Menu

Mexico and US Reaffirm Border Security Collaboration Amid Sovereignty Concerns

During US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, Mexico and the US agreed to continue cross-border security collaboration respecting each country's sovereignty. The focus remains on controlling drug and weapon trafficking while establishing a high-level implementation group. This move comes amidst concerns of US military involvement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:23 IST
Mexico and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating on cross-border security following a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The agreement includes a focus on combating drug and weapon trafficking while respecting the sovereignty of both nations.

A newly established high-level implementation group will oversee this collaboration, ensuring the effective execution of agreed-upon measures. The cooperative effort aims to curb the flow of drugs like fentanyl into the US and the smuggling of firearms into Mexico, while migration issues also remain a priority.

The agreement comes amid tensions over US intervention in the region. Mexico has expressed concerns over sovereignty, as reflected in comments by President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has resisted President Donald Trump's aggressive tactics in dealing with drug cartels.

