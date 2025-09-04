Left Menu

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Review in E. Jean Carroll Case

Former President Donald Trump intends to ask the Supreme Court to dismiss a jury's verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and later defaming her. Trump's lawyers are contesting the $5 million judgment, citing trial errors and appealing for an extension till November 11.

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Review in E. Jean Carroll Case
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to request the Supreme Court to overturn a jury verdict in a civil lawsuit where he was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and subsequently defaming her. Trump's legal team recently disclosed this intention in a court filing, seeking an extension to challenge the $5 million verdict by November 11.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, expressed skepticism about Trump's ability to present any substantial legal issues that merit Supreme Court review. In the 2023 trial, Carroll testified that Trump turned a chance encounter into a violent episode. The jury also found him liable for defamation following comments he made in October 2022 denying her allegations.

The appellate court upheld the verdict, dismissing Trump's claims of trial errors, including allowing testimonies from two other women accusing Trump of similar assaults. Although Trump's petition for the entire appellate court to reconsider the case was denied, he plans to continue fighting, possibly leveraging the conservative lean of the Supreme Court, which includes judges he appointed.

