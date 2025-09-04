Seattle Police Regains Control: The End of Federal Oversight

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington has restored control of the Seattle Police Department to the city, concluding 13 years of federal oversight mandated by a consent decree. This decision follows the department's substantial compliance with reforms targeting excessive force and civil rights violations.

Initiated in 2012, the consent decree was the result of a review that cited frequent civil rights breaches and undue use of force by Seattle police. Reforms addressed these issues successfully, leading the Justice Department to recommend lifting the federal oversight in July.

The department has instituted notable improvements in use-of-force protocols, crisis intervention, and officer accountability. These initiatives, alongside the establishment of a Community Police Commission, reflect Seattle's commitment to maintaining lawful policing standards.

