The Yemen's Houthi-run Foreign Ministry has made bold accusations against United Nations officials, accusing them of using their legal immunities to cover up espionage activities. This assertion comes on the heels of a significant escalation involving at least 18 U.N. personnel detained in the capital, Sanaa.

Recent events unfolded when Houthi rebels reportedly stormed U.N. premises in Sanaa, detaining staff amid ongoing political tensions. The raids coincided with an Israeli strike, which claimed the lives of the Houthi-run government's prime minister and other ministers. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the detentions and demanded immediate releases.

As the situation intensifies, the Houthi-run Foreign Ministry maintains that while they respect U.N. privileges under international conventions, these do not extend protection to espionage activities. The U.N. continues to advocate for the safety and security of its personnel amid a complex political landscape.