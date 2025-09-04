Left Menu

Yemen's Houthi Ministry Challenges U.N. Immunities Amid Espionage Allegations

Yemen's Houthi-run Foreign Ministry has contested the use of legal immunities by U.N. officials to shield espionage activities after detaining U.N. personnel. This comes after premises in Sanaa were raided and staff detained. The U.N. calls for the immediate release of its detained personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 03:12 IST
Yemen's Houthi Ministry Challenges U.N. Immunities Amid Espionage Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Yemen's Houthi-run Foreign Ministry has made bold accusations against United Nations officials, accusing them of using their legal immunities to cover up espionage activities. This assertion comes on the heels of a significant escalation involving at least 18 U.N. personnel detained in the capital, Sanaa.

Recent events unfolded when Houthi rebels reportedly stormed U.N. premises in Sanaa, detaining staff amid ongoing political tensions. The raids coincided with an Israeli strike, which claimed the lives of the Houthi-run government's prime minister and other ministers. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the detentions and demanded immediate releases.

As the situation intensifies, the Houthi-run Foreign Ministry maintains that while they respect U.N. privileges under international conventions, these do not extend protection to espionage activities. The U.N. continues to advocate for the safety and security of its personnel amid a complex political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Stage 11, Race Halted Early

Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Stage 11, Race Halted Early

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova's Spectacular U.S. Open Upset

Amanda Anisimova's Spectacular U.S. Open Upset

 Global
3
Peruvian Ex-President Alejandro Toledo Sentenced for Corruption

Peruvian Ex-President Alejandro Toledo Sentenced for Corruption

 Global
4
U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Cartels in Lethal Strike

U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Cartels in Lethal Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025