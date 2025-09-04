Left Menu

End of TPS for Venezuelans: A Shift in U.S. Immigration Policy

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the end of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan migrants, citing that Venezuela no longer meets the TPS requirements. This move affects over 256,000 Venezuelans who previously benefited from the protection against deportation under the Biden-era policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 04:01 IST
End of TPS for Venezuelans: A Shift in U.S. Immigration Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday the cessation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan migrants residing in the United States. The decision comes after an assessment deemed Venezuela as failing to meet the required criteria for TPS designation.

Temporary Protected Status grants eligible migrants work authorization and temporary protection from deportation if their home country has suffered a natural disaster, armed conflict, or other exceptional circumstances. More than 256,000 Venezuelans have utilized this status under the 2021 designation, providing them temporary security and employment opportunities.

A DHS spokesperson stressed that public safety, national security, migration factors, and other elements were considered, concluding that continuing to allow Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the U.S. would not align with the country's best interests. The revocation of TPS is set for September 10, marking a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy as tensions around Venezuelan migrants evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

 United States
2
Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

 Global
3
US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

 Global
4
Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025