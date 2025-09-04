Trump's Trade Deals Threatened by Supreme Court Ruling
President Donald Trump warned that the United States might have to nullify trade agreements with the EU, Japan, and South Korea if it loses a Supreme Court case regarding tariffs. Trump's administration is appealing a court ruling that deemed many tariffs illegal, suggesting dire economic consequences if overturned.
President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States may need to nullify its trade agreements with the European Union, Japan, and South Korea if the Supreme Court upholds a recent court decision declaring many of his administration's tariffs illegal.
Speaking at the White House, Trump expressed confidence in his administration's legal strategy, citing potential economic turmoil if the appeals ruling stands. He argued the tariffs were crucial for boosting the U.S. economy by having major trading partners pay substantial amounts.
Trade and legal experts note that the Supreme Court's conservative majority could slightly tilt odds in the administration's favor, though it remains uncertain how the Court will rule given previous rulings and the case's complexity.
