Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory

A midnight explosion at the Solar Explosives factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, claimed one life and injured seven. The blast occurred in the RDX unit. The injured are in stable condition, with former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visiting them at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A midnight explosion at an explosives factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. Authorities confirmed the blast occurred in the RDX unit of the Solar Explosives facility.

The incident left a 25-year-old dead and seven others injured. Local police have reported that the injured individuals are in stable condition after being admitted to the hospital.

Following the tragic event, NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visited the victims in the hospital to offer his support.

