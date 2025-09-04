Left Menu

Fake Gold Export Scam: CBI Books Customs Officials for Rs 487 Crore Fraud

The CBI has charged four customs officials with facilitating the export of fake gold jewellery, valued at Rs 487 crore, to gain customs duty refunds and accepting Rs 6.99 crore as bribes. The scam, involving fake jewellery exported in place of genuine gold, was uncovered in 2022 by the DRI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:34 IST
Fake Gold Export Scam: CBI Books Customs Officials for Rs 487 Crore Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against four customs officials accused of enabling the export of counterfeit gold jewellery worth Rs 487 crore. The illicit activity allegedly aimed at securing customs duty refunds, while the officials received a sum of Rs 6.99 crore in bribes.

The FIR claims that suspected exporters collaborated with customs officers at the Air Cargo Complex to fraudulently export fake jewellery instead of imported gold, facilitated through designated agencies. These customs officials purportedly cleared the imitation jewellery as genuine gold in exchange for bribes.

The fraud was uncovered in 2022 when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a consignment. Subsequent investigations revealed that various officials and exporters were involved. Superintendent J Suresh Kumar allegedly facilitated over 7,38,981 grams of fake jewellery, while others like Superintendent Alok Shukla and appraiser N Samuel Deepak Avinash also participated in the scam.

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025