Fake Gold Export Scam: CBI Books Customs Officials for Rs 487 Crore Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against four customs officials accused of enabling the export of counterfeit gold jewellery worth Rs 487 crore. The illicit activity allegedly aimed at securing customs duty refunds, while the officials received a sum of Rs 6.99 crore in bribes.

The FIR claims that suspected exporters collaborated with customs officers at the Air Cargo Complex to fraudulently export fake jewellery instead of imported gold, facilitated through designated agencies. These customs officials purportedly cleared the imitation jewellery as genuine gold in exchange for bribes.

The fraud was uncovered in 2022 when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a consignment. Subsequent investigations revealed that various officials and exporters were involved. Superintendent J Suresh Kumar allegedly facilitated over 7,38,981 grams of fake jewellery, while others like Superintendent Alok Shukla and appraiser N Samuel Deepak Avinash also participated in the scam.