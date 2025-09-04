Left Menu

China Stands with Cuba Against Interference

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed strong support for Cuba in its resistance against external interference and blockades. The statement was made during a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, shortly after a grand military parade in Beijing attended by 25 foreign leaders.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged China's unwavering support for Cuba's fight against external interference and blockades.

The bold declaration was made during a bilateral meeting with Cuba's President and First Secretary of the Communist Party, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Xi's statement followed a high-profile military parade in Beijing, attended by 25 foreign leaders, highlighting China's global diplomatic outreach.

