China Stands with Cuba Against Interference
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed strong support for Cuba in its resistance against external interference and blockades. The statement was made during a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, shortly after a grand military parade in Beijing attended by 25 foreign leaders.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged China's unwavering support for Cuba's fight against external interference and blockades.
The bold declaration was made during a bilateral meeting with Cuba's President and First Secretary of the Communist Party, Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Xi's statement followed a high-profile military parade in Beijing, attended by 25 foreign leaders, highlighting China's global diplomatic outreach.
