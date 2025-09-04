Supreme Court Reviews Kashmiri Leader's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a response regarding a plea from Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah. Shah's plea challenges a Delhi High Court decision that rejected his bail request in a terror funding case.

A bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to grant Shah interim bail. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, emphasized the petitioner's poor health as a reason for seeking bail.

The court has issued a notice to the NIA and scheduled a hearing for two weeks later. Previously, the high court denied bail, citing the risk of Shah potentially engaging in unlawful activities and influencing witnesses. Shah was arrested on June 4, 2019, after the NIA accused 12 individuals of raising funds to support violent activities against the Indian Government.