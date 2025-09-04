Supreme Court Takes Action on Non-Functional Police CCTVs

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance following a media report about non-functional CCTVs in police stations across India.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pointed out that the report documented 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan this year alone, raising serious concerns over police accountability.

This move underscores the judiciary's proactive stance in addressing potential human rights violations, reinforcing the need for operational surveillance systems in law enforcement facilities.