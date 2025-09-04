Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Security Forces Clash with TSPC in Jharkhand

Two security personnel were killed, and one was injured, in a gunfight with TSPC militants in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The encounter occurred in Kedal village during an operation targeting TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu. Jharkhand's CM expressed grief over the loss and hoped for the injured's recovery.

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, two security personnel lost their lives, and another was injured in a fierce gunfight with members of the banned TSPC, a CPI (Maoist) splinter group, early Thursday morning. The clash erupted in Kedal village within the Manatu police station area, according to police officials.

The operation, launched based on intelligence reports about the presence of TSPC commander Shashikant Ganjhu, met with violent resistance as militants opened fire on approaching security forces. The firefight resulted in three officers being wounded, with two succumbing to their injuries at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, while the third officer is currently receiving treatment.

With the Naxals fleeing the scene, a search operation is underway. Expressing his condolences, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren mourned the death of the brave officers Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram and extended prayers for the injured soldier's swift recovery.

