Kim Jong Un Backs Russia: A Fraternal Duty Amid Global Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged full support to Russia's military, describing it as a 'fraternal duty,' according to state media KCNA. The declaration came after Kim's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the unique ties between the nations.

The notable meeting took place on the sidelines of China's event commemorating Japan's World War Two surrender. It marked the first occasion the three leaders—Kim, Putin, and China's Xi Jinping—were seen together, signaling a potential shift in geopolitical alliances.

Analysts view Kim's unprecedented engagement with Putin and Xi as a significant propaganda achievement. Throughout the events, state media documented Kim's interactions, underscoring North Korea's efforts to elevate its international stature.