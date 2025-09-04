The Escaped MLA: Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's Dramatic Break and Controversial Criticisms
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, the escaped AAP MLA from Punjab, faces charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. After fleeing police custody amid a dramatic encounter involving gunshots and stone-throwing by supporters, Pathanmajra released a video claiming threats against his life. He has openly criticized his party's leadership and local governance efforts.
In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has intensified efforts from the authorities after escaping police custody in a cloud of controversy. The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has been deployed to apprehend the Sanour legislator, who is mired in serious allegations and contentious political critiques.
The first-time MLA's escape on Tuesday was marked by chaos, with police reporting gunfire and stone-throwing instigated by his supporters during an attempted arrest in Haryana's Karnal district. A video message from Pathanmajra, sent from an undisclosed location, denies involvement in the violence and suggests he fled fearing a "fake encounter" that would threaten his life.
Pathanmajra is embroiled in legal troubles following an FIR lodged by a Zirakpur woman accusing him of rape, deceit, and criminal intimidation. Meanwhile, the former politician has taken to social media to voice criticism of both the Punjab government and the AAP's leadership, alleging mismanagement during recent flooding crises and calling for accountability within the administration.
