Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

In light of severe landslides and flooding in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre and related authorities. Illegal tree felling was identified as a contributor. A judicial bench highlighted the need for a balance between development and environmental preservation while calling for thorough investigations and immediate remedial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the alarming rise in landslides and flooding across Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court has called on the Centre, National Disaster Management Authority, and other entities to address the pressing issue emphatically.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, noted illegal deforestation as a potential factor contributing to these natural calamities, urging a harmonious coexistence between development and ecological preservation.

The need for a calibrated approach was underscored, with the court urging a thorough probe into current and future projects to mitigate such disasters effectively. The plea emphasizes the importance of comprehensive planning by the government to protect the region's delicate ecosystem, ensuring citizen safety in emergent situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

