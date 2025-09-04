Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

Amidst the alarming rise in landslides and flooding across Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court has called on the Centre, National Disaster Management Authority, and other entities to address the pressing issue emphatically.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, noted illegal deforestation as a potential factor contributing to these natural calamities, urging a harmonious coexistence between development and ecological preservation.

The need for a calibrated approach was underscored, with the court urging a thorough probe into current and future projects to mitigate such disasters effectively. The plea emphasizes the importance of comprehensive planning by the government to protect the region's delicate ecosystem, ensuring citizen safety in emergent situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)