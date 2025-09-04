Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant interim bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, who is embroiled in a terror funding case.

A bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), seeking their response within two weeks on Shah's petition challenging a Delhi High Court order from June 12, which denied him bail.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, argued for interim bail citing Shah's ill health, but Justice Nath rejected the appeal. The Delhi High Court had previously refused bail, citing potential risks of Shah engaging in similar unlawful actions and influencing witnesses.

