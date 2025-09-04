Left Menu

Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru

A gig worker was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman and stealing from her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on August 29 and was captured on CCTV. Police identified the suspect, Naresh Pattam, and apprehended him using the footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:22 IST
Gig Worker's Crime: Sexual Assault and Theft Shock Bengaluru
A gig worker has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman and stealing from her paying guest accommodation. The incident, which took place on August 29, was captured on CCTV footage, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Police reports indicate that Naresh Pattam, a 30-year-old bike-taxi driver from Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, entered the premises of the paying guest accommodation when he noticed the door was left open and the security guard was asleep.

Footage shows Pattam locking other rooms from the outside before entering the victim's room and allegedly taking Rs 2,500. Pattam recently arrived in Bengaluru after being released on bail for two robbery cases in his hometown.

