Courtroom Chaos: Mystery Attack in Bhiwani

A man was shot by unidentified assailants on a court's premises in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The incident occurred in the afternoon, and the victim was hospitalized with severe injuries. Police are investigating the case and working to identify the man involved in this attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:27 IST
An alarming incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon when a man was shot by unknown assailants within court premises in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The victim, whose identity is still being verified, was immediately transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police reports.

The shooting incident occurred while the victim was seated on a chair, drawing widespread concern over security within judicial spaces. The authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the motive behind this brazen attack, which has sent shockwaves through the community.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar, confirmed that investigations are actively underway. Local law enforcement is focused on understanding the circumstances surrounding this violent episode and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

