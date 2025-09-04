Karnataka Pontiffs Demand NIA Probe into Dharmasthala Controversy

Pontiffs from various Maths in Karnataka, representing the 'Sanatan Sant Niyoga', recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The delegation sought thorough involvement from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in probing the ongoing Dharmasthala case.

The controversy centers on allegations made by a man named C N Chinnaiah, who claimed to have buried hundreds of bodies, some showing signs of sexual assault. Rajashekarananda Swamiji, speaking after the meeting, noted that Shah promised vigilant monitoring of developments and pending cabinet decisions on the matter.

The delegation expressed concerns over potential ploys to tarnish the reputation of Hindu temples and instil fear among devotees. In response, Shah hinted at a forthcoming legislation to counter misinformation and hate speech against religious institutions. He also mentioned ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigations into foreign-funded YouTubers spreading false information.