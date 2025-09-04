Religious Conversion Arrests Stir Controversy in Rajasthan

In a significant development, two individuals have been arrested in Alwar, Rajasthan, for allegedly engaging in the religious conversion of minors at a Christian missionary-run hostel, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

The arrested individuals, Amrit from Ahmedabad and Sonu Raisikh from Rajasthan's Ramgarh, were captured during a police raid in Goleta village's Syed Colony. The operation was initiated based on intelligence from Hindu organizations.

The arrests have sparked protests from groups like the VHP and Bajrang Dal, with claims that minors were coerced into rejecting their native faiths. They demand stringent action against those responsible for the alleged conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)