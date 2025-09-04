Left Menu

Massive Gutkha Seizure: Over Rs 21 Lakh Worth Banned Tobacco Confiscated

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district seized banned gutkha and tobacco items valued at nearly Rs 21 lakh. Two individuals, including a tempo driver, were arrested during a joint operation by the Local Crime Branch and Talasari police. The operation was initiated following a tip-off received by police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:22 IST
Massive Gutkha Seizure: Over Rs 21 Lakh Worth Banned Tobacco Confiscated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal tobacco trade, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and other tobacco items valued at nearly Rs 21 lakh. Two individuals were arrested, including a tempo driver, during a joint operation conducted by the Local Crime Branch and Talasari police on Wednesday.

The operation was initiated following a tip-off about a tempo carrying the banned products en route to Mumbai. Police acted swiftly, setting up a checkpoint near Ibadpada village, where they flagged down the suspicious vehicle. Upon further investigation, inconsistencies in the driver's statements led to the discovery of gutkha worth Rs 20.96 lakh being smuggled from Gujarat.

The arrested individuals were identified as tempo driver Balu Gangawane and his associate Raju Kamble, both residents of Sangli. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections for violating the ban on the sale and consumption of gutkha and flavoured tobacco in Maharashtra.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025