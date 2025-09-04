Massive Gutkha Seizure: Over Rs 21 Lakh Worth Banned Tobacco Confiscated

In a significant crackdown on illegal tobacco trade, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and other tobacco items valued at nearly Rs 21 lakh. Two individuals were arrested, including a tempo driver, during a joint operation conducted by the Local Crime Branch and Talasari police on Wednesday.

The operation was initiated following a tip-off about a tempo carrying the banned products en route to Mumbai. Police acted swiftly, setting up a checkpoint near Ibadpada village, where they flagged down the suspicious vehicle. Upon further investigation, inconsistencies in the driver's statements led to the discovery of gutkha worth Rs 20.96 lakh being smuggled from Gujarat.

The arrested individuals were identified as tempo driver Balu Gangawane and his associate Raju Kamble, both residents of Sangli. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections for violating the ban on the sale and consumption of gutkha and flavoured tobacco in Maharashtra.