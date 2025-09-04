Global Headlines: From Ukrainian Security Talks to French Boxing Controversies

Western leaders convened to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in anticipation of a possible peace deal with Russia, while French female boxers were excluded from a major international event due to controversial genetic testing requirements.

In Germany, economic promises clashed with reality as reforms lag, whereas in Indonesia, a former minister faces corruption charges. Meanwhile, China's military activities in the South China Sea stirred tensions.

A Berlin car accident injured several pedestrians, and the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to tackle controversies over former President Trump's executive powers. Elsewhere, high-level discussions between North Korea and Russia, rail disruptions in Spain, diplomatic spats between Iran and Australia, and a tragic accident in Lisbon also made headlines.

