Supreme Court Halts Execution in Controversial Death Penalty Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday put a hold on the execution of a man's death sentence, a significant move in a high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram seven years prior.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria issued the stay while hearing the convict's plea challenging the death sentence confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case will be revisited after 12 weeks.

The apex court has requested original records from the lower courts and mandated a psychological evaluation by a government medical facility, along with reports on the convict's prison behavior and probation status, to be submitted in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)