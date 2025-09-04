Supreme Court Halts Execution in Controversial Death Penalty Case
The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a death penalty for a man convicted of the rape and murder of a young girl in Gurugram. The decision comes after an appeal against the lower court's verdict. Psychological evaluations and behavior reports are sought for further review.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday put a hold on the execution of a man's death sentence, a significant move in a high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram seven years prior.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria issued the stay while hearing the convict's plea challenging the death sentence confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case will be revisited after 12 weeks.
The apex court has requested original records from the lower courts and mandated a psychological evaluation by a government medical facility, along with reports on the convict's prison behavior and probation status, to be submitted in the coming weeks.
