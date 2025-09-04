Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Execution in Controversial Death Penalty Case

The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a death penalty for a man convicted of the rape and murder of a young girl in Gurugram. The decision comes after an appeal against the lower court's verdict. Psychological evaluations and behavior reports are sought for further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:42 IST
Supreme Court Halts Execution in Controversial Death Penalty Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday put a hold on the execution of a man's death sentence, a significant move in a high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gurugram seven years prior.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria issued the stay while hearing the convict's plea challenging the death sentence confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case will be revisited after 12 weeks.

The apex court has requested original records from the lower courts and mandated a psychological evaluation by a government medical facility, along with reports on the convict's prison behavior and probation status, to be submitted in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025