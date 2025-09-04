Left Menu

Bandra Railway Heist: Inside the GRP Officer Scandal

Three individuals, including a female Government Railway Police officer, were arrested after posing policemen robbed a businessman of Rs 10.5 lakh at Bandra Railway Terminus. This incident highlights a troubling pattern as another similar crime had police involvement. Further investigations have led to more suspensions and arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:59 IST
Bandra Railway Heist: Inside the GRP Officer Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events at the Bandra Railway Terminus, three individuals, including a female Government Railway Police (GRP) official, have been apprehended for their role in a brazen robbery.

The victim, a businessman, was duped of Rs 10.5 lakh by two men masquerading as police personnel. This is the second incident in recent weeks showcasing the alarming involvement of law enforcers in such crimes.

Authorities have responded swiftly, suspending the officers involved. A total of eight suspects have been identified, with a manhunt continuing for the remaining five culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

Missed Chances: India Draws Afghanistan at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan
2
Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

 India
3
Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

Stricter Scrutiny: New Rules for Owners in English Football

 Global
4
India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

India and EU Eye Historic Free Trade Deal Amid Global Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025