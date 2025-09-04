Bandra Railway Heist: Inside the GRP Officer Scandal
Three individuals, including a female Government Railway Police officer, were arrested after posing policemen robbed a businessman of Rs 10.5 lakh at Bandra Railway Terminus. This incident highlights a troubling pattern as another similar crime had police involvement. Further investigations have led to more suspensions and arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events at the Bandra Railway Terminus, three individuals, including a female Government Railway Police (GRP) official, have been apprehended for their role in a brazen robbery.
The victim, a businessman, was duped of Rs 10.5 lakh by two men masquerading as police personnel. This is the second incident in recent weeks showcasing the alarming involvement of law enforcers in such crimes.
Authorities have responded swiftly, suspending the officers involved. A total of eight suspects have been identified, with a manhunt continuing for the remaining five culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket
Gojek Co-Founder's Arrest Unveils $115 Million Corruption Saga
Tensions Rise: Punjab Police Demolish Ahmadi Worship Sites
Major GST Fraud Busted in Naharlagun: Two Arrested
Latur Police Crack Suitcase Murder Mystery: Husband Among Five Arrested