Bandra Railway Heist: Inside the GRP Officer Scandal

In a shocking turn of events at the Bandra Railway Terminus, three individuals, including a female Government Railway Police (GRP) official, have been apprehended for their role in a brazen robbery.

The victim, a businessman, was duped of Rs 10.5 lakh by two men masquerading as police personnel. This is the second incident in recent weeks showcasing the alarming involvement of law enforcers in such crimes.

Authorities have responded swiftly, suspending the officers involved. A total of eight suspects have been identified, with a manhunt continuing for the remaining five culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)