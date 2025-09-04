Maratha Quota Movement: A Call for Justice and Inclusion

Activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning to Maharashtra's ruling parties, stating that they will face electoral consequences if the Maratha community is betrayed over their quota demands. Jarange, who ended a hunger strike in Mumbai, aims to ensure Marathas are categorized under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Speaking from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the activist highlighted the lack of resolution in the Maratha quota issue. A government-announced committee aims to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, but tensions only deepen as prominent leaders, like minister Chhagan Bhujbal, express discontent.

Jarange criticized those perpetuating confusion, while stressing that the struggle benefits Konkan region Marathas most. He addressed intra-community discord over reservation, calling for broader welfare measures for OBCs, Dalits, Muslims, tribals, and farmers. The emotive issue remains contentious as political and community leaders grapple with its complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)