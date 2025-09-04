Left Menu

U.N. Condemns U.S. and UAE for Arbitrary Detention of Afghan Refugee

A U.N. body has found the U.S. and UAE responsible for the arbitrary detention of an Afghan man in Abu Dhabi for over two years. The man, who worked with U.S. forces, was evacuated during the U.S. exit from Afghanistan in 2021, but was held in a UAE complex. He's now free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:30 IST
A United Nations body has accused the United States and the United Arab Emirates of jointly holding an Afghan man in arbitrary detention in Abu Dhabi for more than two years, a situation human rights groups say reflects a wider issue affecting thousands.

The individual, a former Afghan police colonel who cooperated with U.S. forces and faced Taliban threats, was evacuated with his family in the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Known as "Mr. B" for protection purposes, he was assured by private U.S. operators that he would stay in the UAE temporarily before relocating to the U.S., according to U.N. documents.

Contrary to those assurances, Mr. B was detained at the Emirates Humanitarian City, a vast complex purportedly for conflict evacuees, under surveillance with movement restrictions for more than two years. The U.N. document identifies both the UAE and the United States as responsible and calls for compensation and reparations.

