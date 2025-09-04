Tensions Rise: Punjab Police Demolish Ahmadi Worship Sites

In a significant act that has sparked controversy, police in Pakistan's Punjab province have demolished two places of worship belonging to the Ahmadi community. The action reportedly came under pressure from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist party, in Sangla Hill, approximately 130 kilometers from Lahore.

The Punjab police spokesperson stated that the demolitions were conducted in accordance with recommendations from a district intelligence committee. The committee had advised such measures to prevent potential law and order issues in the area. The TLP had earlier pressured local authorities to demolish the Ahmadi structures.

The incident has been condemned by Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya Pakistan spokesperson Amir Mahmood, who argued that the act was against constitutional protections and Supreme Court orders. Despite Ahmadis considering themselves Muslims, Pakistani law does not recognize them as such, leading to legal and social challenges.

