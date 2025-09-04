Ongoing Conflict in Gaza: Tragic Toll and Dwindling Hope for Resolution

The nearly two-year conflict in Gaza has claimed more than 64,000 Palestinian lives, according to local health officials. Hamas and Israel remain at odds over the terms for peace, following the militant group's attack in 2023.

Overnight Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of 28 people, predominantly women and children. Despite hope for a ceasefire, Israel continues its offensive against the famine-stricken Gaza City.

Hamas proposed exchanging hostages for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed this as 'spin.' The situation remains tense with ongoing strikes and a humanitarian crisis looming.

