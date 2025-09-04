Left Menu

Ongoing Conflict in Gaza: Tragic Toll and Dwindling Hope for Resolution

The conflict in Gaza has resulted in over 64,000 Palestinian fatalities since the 2023 Hamas-Israel war reignited. With both sides sticking to their incompatible demands, the situation remains dire. Israel dismisses Hamas' offer to release hostages for a ceasefire. The humanitarian crisis escalates as Israeli forces advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:45 IST
Ongoing Conflict in Gaza: Tragic Toll and Dwindling Hope for Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The nearly two-year conflict in Gaza has claimed more than 64,000 Palestinian lives, according to local health officials. Hamas and Israel remain at odds over the terms for peace, following the militant group's attack in 2023.

Overnight Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of 28 people, predominantly women and children. Despite hope for a ceasefire, Israel continues its offensive against the famine-stricken Gaza City.

Hamas proposed exchanging hostages for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed this as 'spin.' The situation remains tense with ongoing strikes and a humanitarian crisis looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

 India
2
High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

 India
3
Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Crisis

Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Cris...

 Global
4
Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gesture

Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gestu...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025