Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site
Russia conducted an Iskander missile strike destroying a Ukrainian drone launch site in Chernihiv. Ukrainian authorities reported two deaths from the attack, which targeted a humanitarian demining mission. The strike highlights escalating tensions between the two countries.
Russia's defense ministry announced the destruction of a Ukrainian drone launch site in the Chernihiv region through an Iskander missile strike. The statement was released via the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.
Earlier reports from Ukrainian officials indicate that the missile strike also targeted a humanitarian demining mission near Chernihiv, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.
This incident underscores the heightened conflict and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
