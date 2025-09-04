Left Menu

Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

Russia conducted an Iskander missile strike destroying a Ukrainian drone launch site in Chernihiv. Ukrainian authorities reported two deaths from the attack, which targeted a humanitarian demining mission. The strike highlights escalating tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:59 IST
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defense ministry announced the destruction of a Ukrainian drone launch site in the Chernihiv region through an Iskander missile strike. The statement was released via the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.

Earlier reports from Ukrainian officials indicate that the missile strike also targeted a humanitarian demining mission near Chernihiv, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.

This incident underscores the heightened conflict and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

