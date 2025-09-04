Escalating Terrorism in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Outlook for 2025

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a Pakistani province bordering Afghanistan, has faced 605 terror-related incidents in 2025, according to a provincial police report.

The report detailed a death toll of 138 civilians and 79 police officers by August, highlighting escalating violence in the region. The province saw 129 attacks just in August.

Security forces are responding with intensified counter-terror operations, targeting hotspots like Bajaur district, as incidents surge. Bannu topped attack counts, followed by North and South Waziristan and Dir.

