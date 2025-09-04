D.C. Challenges Military Presence Under Trump's Orders

In a bold legal move, Washington, D.C., has initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital. Filed in federal court, the suit aims to stop the deployment, claiming it breaches constitutional and federal legal protections.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb publicly voiced his opposition, stating, "Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil." Schwalb stressed that such military presence undermines local governance and essential civil liberties.

Since President Donald Trump's return to office in January, he has reportedly expanded military operations domestically. Critics warn that his decision to dispatch National Guard forces to Washington, D.C., might incite conflict between military forces and the civilian population, raising serious concerns over executive overreach.

