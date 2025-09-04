Left Menu

D.C. Challenges Military Presence Under Trump's Orders

The District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent the use of National Guard troops in the city, arguing it is unconstitutional. President Trump has amplified military roles domestically, stirring debate over executive reach and military-civilian relations.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold legal move, Washington, D.C., has initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital. Filed in federal court, the suit aims to stop the deployment, claiming it breaches constitutional and federal legal protections.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb publicly voiced his opposition, stating, "Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil." Schwalb stressed that such military presence undermines local governance and essential civil liberties.

Since President Donald Trump's return to office in January, he has reportedly expanded military operations domestically. Critics warn that his decision to dispatch National Guard forces to Washington, D.C., might incite conflict between military forces and the civilian population, raising serious concerns over executive overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

