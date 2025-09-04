Left Menu

Maharashtra's Balancing Act: Maratha Reservation and OBC Safeguards

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde assures that recent government resolutions have appeased Maratha protesters while safeguarding OBC interests. Chief Minister Fadnavis has established a committee to ensure no injustice. Activist Manoj Jarange called off his hunger strike after the government addressed most of his demands.

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has expressed confidence in the state government's handling of the recent Maratha reservation protests. A newly issued government resolution has reportedly satisfied Maratha agitators, while the administration assures the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community that their rights will also be protected.

During a visit to Pune to offer prayers at local Ganesh mandals, Munde emphasized the need for peace and unity among various communities. She reiterated the state's commitment to ensuring no injustice occurs against socially backward OBCs as they navigate the complex issues surrounding economic and social disparities.

Activist Manoj Jarange has ended his hunger strike, initiated to demand Maratha reservations in education and government jobs, after the state accepted most of his demands. The government has formed a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas with historical evidence of their heritage, integrating them into the state's OBC classification.

