Gujarat HC Grants Bail to AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava for Assembly Session

In a significant legal development, the Gujarat High Court granted temporary three-day bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava. The decision allows Vasava to attend the upcoming Monsoon session of the state assembly in Gandhinagar from September 8 to 10.

Vasava, who has been in custody since July 6 on charges including attempt to murder, initially faced conditions that required a police escort during his bail period. However, through his lawyer Zubin Bharda, Vasava challenged these conditions, citing financial burdens and a pledge of maintaining peace.

Justice MR Mengdey, while granting Vasava's plea, relieved him from the escort requirement, imposing other restrictions like staying in Gandhinagar and not addressing media gatherings. This decision came after spirited arguments between state representatives and Vasava's defense team.

