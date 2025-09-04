Germany Poised for Expanded Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping

Germany is ready to increase its financial and training assistance for Ukrainian forces, but will wait for further clarification on broader conditions before committing to expanded military involvement, a government spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The statement followed a meeting of Ukraine's allies, where 26 countries indicated their willingness to participate in an international force as part of security assurances for Ukraine, pending a peace agreement with Russia, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. The German spokesperson emphasized that any military engagement would be contingent on the framework, including the scope of U.S. involvement and negotiation outcomes.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed openness to Germany's involvement in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but remains more cautious than leaders like Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Merz has pointed out that German troop deployment would likely require approval from the Bundestag, presenting a challenge for the chancellor whose appointment faced opposition initially. Despite Russian resistance to NATO troops, Germany has hinted at enhancing Ukraine's air defenses significantly and equipping Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigades, while discussions on broader support post-peace deal continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)