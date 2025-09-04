Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Unfolds in Telangana

A man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his three children and died by suicide in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district. After a family quarrel, he left with his children, later found dead and partially burnt. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the exact causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district when a man from Andhra Pradesh reportedly killed his three children before dying by suicide, according to police reports on Thursday.

The distressing discovery began when local residents informed the police about an unidentified body found under the Veldanda police station limits. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the man's two daughters, aged eight and six, and his four-year-old son, all in a partially burnt and decomposed state.

Officials suggest that a family dispute might have triggered the man to leave his native Prakasam district with his children before allegedly committing the acts. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full details behind this heartrending event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

