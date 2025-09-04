Tragic Family Dispute Unfolds in Telangana

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district when a man from Andhra Pradesh reportedly killed his three children before dying by suicide, according to police reports on Thursday.

The distressing discovery began when local residents informed the police about an unidentified body found under the Veldanda police station limits. A subsequent search led to the recovery of the man's two daughters, aged eight and six, and his four-year-old son, all in a partially burnt and decomposed state.

Officials suggest that a family dispute might have triggered the man to leave his native Prakasam district with his children before allegedly committing the acts. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full details behind this heartrending event.

