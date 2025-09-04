Left Menu

Israel Urges France to Rethink Palestinian Recognition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has asked France to reconsider its plan to recognize a Palestinian state. During a call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Saar stated that such a move could harm Israel's interests and advised against President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:48 IST
Israel Urges France to Rethink Palestinian Recognition
Gideon Saar

In a diplomatic discussion, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar appealed to his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, to reconsider France's intent to recognize a Palestinian state. Saar emphasized that this initiative could undermine Israel's interests.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday detailing the conversation. Saar warned that the ongoing French efforts might result in diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Furthermore, Saar remarked that a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Israel would be ill-timed if France continues with its current stance. This statement signals the tense atmosphere surrounding Franco-Israeli relations regarding the Palestinian statehood issue.

TRENDING

1
Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

Bulgarian Aviation Probe into GPS Jam Scare on EU President's Flight

 Bulgaria
2
Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

Sports Blitz: Anisimova Shines at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protests

Contentious Land Acquisition in Karnataka: Government Proceeds Amidst Protes...

 India
4
Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025