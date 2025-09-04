Israel Urges France to Rethink Palestinian Recognition

In a diplomatic discussion, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar appealed to his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, to reconsider France's intent to recognize a Palestinian state. Saar emphasized that this initiative could undermine Israel's interests.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday detailing the conversation. Saar warned that the ongoing French efforts might result in diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Furthermore, Saar remarked that a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Israel would be ill-timed if France continues with its current stance. This statement signals the tense atmosphere surrounding Franco-Israeli relations regarding the Palestinian statehood issue.