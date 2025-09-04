Left Menu

Maharashtra Leaders Compete for Credit Over Dam Repair Funding

Two BJP MLAs and a former Congress MLA vie for recognition after Maharashtra's Water Resources Department approves Rs 13.9 crore for repairing the Borgaon-Anjanpur dam on the Manjara river. Persistent lobbying by the politicians led to the sanctioning of funds, touted as a victory for local farmers.

Latur | Updated: 04-09-2025
In a spirited display of political maneuvering, two BJP MLAs and a former Congress MLA have each claimed credit following the Maharashtra Water Resources Department's recent funding approval. The department sanctioned Rs 13.9 crore for repairing the deteriorated Borgaon-Anjanpur dam, serving as a vital irrigation source in central Maharashtra.

Former Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh stated that his direct appeal to Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, coupled with a formal memorandum, was crucial in securing the funds. He lauded this decision as a win for farmers reliant on the dam.

On the other hand, BJP's Ramesh Karad and Namita Mundada emphasized their persistent advocacy, describing continuous engagements with state leaders as pivotal. They pointed out previous efforts to highlight the dam's issues, which worsened after damage occurred to its automated gates during recent floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

