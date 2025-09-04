Odisha Police Crackdown: Inter-State Fraud Ring Dismantled
Odisha Police have arrested eight members of an inter-state syndicate posing as road safety officials. They were caught coercing commuters into buying safety kits and accessories illegally. The operation, led by SP Abhinav Sonkar, identified Md. Hussain as the mastermind, directing activities from Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state fraud syndicate, arresting eight individuals for posing as road safety officials and illicitly collecting money from commuters. The syndicate was apprehended near BRG Square, following credible intelligence and a decisive operation led by sub-inspector Shekhar Chandra Mohanty.
Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar explained that the suspects, donning uniforms similar to those of road safety staff, coerced drivers into purchasing unwanted safety accessories including first aid kits, fire extinguishers, and reflector reels. The fraudulent scheme involved individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar, with operations overseen by a man known as Md. Hussain.
This illegal activity came to light after interrogation revealed Mr. Hussain as the syndicate's orchestrator, paying operatives Rs 700 daily for their deceptive tasks and collecting all proceeds. Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle this network completely.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Police
- syndicate
- arrests
- road safety
- fraud
- commuters
- vehicles
- Bihar
- mastermind
ALSO READ
High Court Intervenes in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case
Police Raid Drama: Assam Team Hunts for Financial Fraud Accused
Gadkari Highlights Urgent Need for Behavioural Change in Road Safety Efforts
Major GST Fraud Busted in Naharlagun: Two Arrested
Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety