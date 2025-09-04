Odisha Police Crackdown: Inter-State Fraud Ring Dismantled

Odisha Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state fraud syndicate, arresting eight individuals for posing as road safety officials and illicitly collecting money from commuters. The syndicate was apprehended near BRG Square, following credible intelligence and a decisive operation led by sub-inspector Shekhar Chandra Mohanty.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar explained that the suspects, donning uniforms similar to those of road safety staff, coerced drivers into purchasing unwanted safety accessories including first aid kits, fire extinguishers, and reflector reels. The fraudulent scheme involved individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar, with operations overseen by a man known as Md. Hussain.

This illegal activity came to light after interrogation revealed Mr. Hussain as the syndicate's orchestrator, paying operatives Rs 700 daily for their deceptive tasks and collecting all proceeds. Further investigations are ongoing to dismantle this network completely.