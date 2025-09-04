Indonesian Students Challenge Government Over Police Tactics

In Indonesia, a wave of student-led protests has erupted over lawmakers' bonuses and police actions, following the death of a taxi driver hit by a police vehicle. These demonstrations have escalated into a national uproar, with reports of widespread violence and over 1,000 injuries.

After a meeting with senior ministers, student leaders expressed disappointment, as the government presented no new commitments. The protests, which have already claimed 10 lives, continue to draw criticism from various student bodies who deride governmental meetings as mere political theater.

Authorities, under pressure to respond, have demoted police officers involved in the incident but face calls for broader reform from rights groups. Over 3,000 individuals have been detained, with advocacy groups urging Indonesian authorities to respect civil rights and avoid excessive force.

(With inputs from agencies.)