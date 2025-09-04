Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday accepted the findings of the Justice P N Desai Commission report, which absolved Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family from allegations of misconduct in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

This commission, led by former Karnataka High Court judge Justice P N Desai, presented its findings to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on July 31. The report asserted there was no truth to the allegations against the chief minister and his relatives, while suggesting action against select officials for other issues.

Additionally, a report by the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission, revealing irregularities under BJP tenure within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), awaits cabinet scrutiny, marking continued oversight on governance practices.

