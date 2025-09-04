Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy
The Karnataka cabinet has accepted the Justice P N Desai Commission report that exonerates Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family from allegations of irregularities in the MUDA site allotment case. The report also recommends action against certain officials. Details of a separate report are awaited.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday accepted the findings of the Justice P N Desai Commission report, which absolved Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family from allegations of misconduct in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.
This commission, led by former Karnataka High Court judge Justice P N Desai, presented its findings to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on July 31. The report asserted there was no truth to the allegations against the chief minister and his relatives, while suggesting action against select officials for other issues.
Additionally, a report by the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission, revealing irregularities under BJP tenure within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), awaits cabinet scrutiny, marking continued oversight on governance practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's Top Talent Scheme Under Scrutiny After Fraud Allegations
Karnataka Minister Clears CM in MUDA Scam, Proposes Ballot Paper Elections
French president says 26 countries have pledged troops for a reassurance force for Ukraine after fighting ends, reports AP.
Blaze at firecracker shop in Malad in north Mumbai; no report of casualties so far: Officials.
Tensions Rise: Ukrainian Law Agencies Clash Amid Corruption Allegations