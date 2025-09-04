U.S. Strengthens Security Ties with Ecuador Amid Rising Violence

The United States unveiled new security commitments for Ecuador during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit, marking a significant effort to combat illegal immigration and drug cartels in the region.

In his announcement, Rubio detailed a package including over $13 million in general security funding and an additional $6 million for drones for the Ecuadorian Navy. He hinted at the possibility of establishing a U.S. military base should Ecuador extend an invitation.

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, who seeks to combat rising gang violence, needs public support through a referendum for a military base. The U.S. designated local gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, which may aid in seizing their assets and improving intelligence sharing between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)