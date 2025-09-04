U.S. Strengthens Security Ties with Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
During his visit to Ecuador, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced significant security commitments, including financial support and equipment, to aid Ecuador in combating illegal immigration and drug cartels. The U.S. may also consider establishing a military base if requested by the Ecuadorian government.
The United States unveiled new security commitments for Ecuador during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit, marking a significant effort to combat illegal immigration and drug cartels in the region.
In his announcement, Rubio detailed a package including over $13 million in general security funding and an additional $6 million for drones for the Ecuadorian Navy. He hinted at the possibility of establishing a U.S. military base should Ecuador extend an invitation.
Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, who seeks to combat rising gang violence, needs public support through a referendum for a military base. The U.S. designated local gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, which may aid in seizing their assets and improving intelligence sharing between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
