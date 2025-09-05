Delhi Cyber Police in Corruption Scandal

In a significant development from the capital, three officers attached to the cyber police station in West Delhi, including a female sub-inspector, are facing serious corruption allegations. The charges were announced by the Delhi Police's vigilance unit on Thursday.

The officers in question, Sub-Inspector Vijeta Gautam, Constable Sanjay, and Head Constable Rakesh Kumar, are implicated in two separate cases. In the first, a Naraina village resident complained of harassment and bribery demands related to a Paytm KYC enquiry. Reports indicate demands of Rs 50,000 were made under threat of false charges.

In another startling case, an Uttam Nagar couple accused the officers of accepting Rs 1.85 lakh for dismissing a fake social media ID case. The vigilance bureau's enquiry found evidence supporting claims of harassment and further monetary demands. FIRs have been filed, and detailed investigations are in progress under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)