CCI Dismisses Dominance Allegations Against Emaar India in Gurugram Villa Project

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) dismissed claims against Emaar India Ltd for abuse of dominance and anti-competitive behavior related to their 'Marbella' villa project. The decision stated that Emaar India does not hold a dominant position within the villa market, nullifying allegations of competitive contraventions.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed allegations of abuse of dominance and anti-competitive practices levied against Emaar India Ltd concerning its 'Marbella' villa project in Gurugram.

The CCI's order concluded there is no prima facie case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act against the accused parties. Sections 3 and 4 address anti-competitive agreements and the abuse of a dominant market position, respectively.

The complaint claimed Emaar violated commitments by allowing the construction of builder floors within the project, hence disrupting its exclusivity. However, CCI found no evidence of Emaar India's dominance in Gurugram's villa market, thus nullifying the need to investigate the allegations further.

