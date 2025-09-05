Left Menu

Putin sees any Western troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Moscow to attack.

Putin was speaking a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, including an international force on land, sea and in the air.

