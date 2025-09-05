Putin sees any Western troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets
Updated: 05-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Moscow to attack.
Putin was speaking a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, including an international force on land, sea and in the air.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
