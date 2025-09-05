Left Menu

Mediation key to bridging access to justice, resolving disputes with dignity: Justice Surya Kant

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:02 IST
Mediation key to bridging access to justice, resolving disputes with dignity: Justice Surya Kant
Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Friday emphasised that mediation, as a constitutional value, can bridge access to justice and ensure ''disputes are resolved with dignity.'' Addressing the International Mediation Conference in Visakhapatnam, Kant, the second senior-most judge in the apex court, said justice cannot remain confined to courtrooms alone, and mediation restores agency, respects dignity, and builds trust, enabling ''quicker and more compassionate resolutions.'' ''Mediation must be recognised as a constitutional value that bridges access to justice and ensures disputes are resolved with fairness and dignity,'' he said.

He stressed that mediation represents the ''humane dimension of justice'', turning adversarial conflicts into ''cooperative solutions, and helping citizens experience fairness in practical, accessible, and empathetic ways.'' Kant further remarked that the constitutional promise of justice must extend beyond judgments, reaching communities and individuals through inclusive, participatory, and trusted processes like mediation.

He emphasised that mediation ''should not be considered a concession but a superior process'' that empowers parties while preserving relationships and mutual respect.

Noting the role of technology, he said digital platforms and tools can enhance inclusivity in mediation, provided confidentiality, security, and simplicity are maintained for participants.

Kant urged lawyers and students to embrace mediation as an expansion of their profession, focusing on consensus-building and protecting relationships beyond adversarial court practices.

''Mediation connects the letter of the law with the spirit of justice. It restores agency, compassion, and fairness, ensuring justice is never delayed nor denied,'' he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and High Court Chief Justice D S Thakur attended the conference.

